NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 6,998 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 207.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,998 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARKF. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 467.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

ARKF opened at $52.50 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a one year low of $36.73 and a one year high of $64.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.08.

