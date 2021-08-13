NEXT Financial Group Inc Reduces Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 5.1% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TYL opened at $477.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 1.21. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.58 and a 52-week high of $498.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $464.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.24 and a beta of 0.60.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 price objective (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.57.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $4,083,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 74,453 shares in the company, valued at $30,399,159.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.44, for a total transaction of $345,372.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,734,497.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,407 shares of company stock worth $19,839,712. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

