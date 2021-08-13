NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 2,683 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 41.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,683 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,099,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,491,000 after acquiring an additional 48,267 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 949,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,932,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 344,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,183,000 after buying an additional 18,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,993,000.

IJT stock opened at $133.57 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $83.92 and a twelve month high of $134.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.19.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

