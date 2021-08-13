NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 898 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 7.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,917,000 after acquiring an additional 16,484 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 395.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,052,000 after acquiring an additional 62,603 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 8.1% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 444,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,699,000 after acquiring an additional 33,138 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,304,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total value of $191,156.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,749.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $2,460,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,607 shares of company stock worth $14,891,234 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $163.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.76 and a 52-week high of $194.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.71.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WSM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.62.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

