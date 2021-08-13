NextMart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXMR) Short Interest Update

NextMart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXMR) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 423.8% from the July 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,741,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NXMR remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,120. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02. NextMart has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05.

About NextMart

NextMart, Inc engages in the art theme products sells and art themed real estate development business. It business operations include art event & art media direct marketing, design & marketing of art-themed products lines created for existing luxury and high-end goods & brands and art themed real estate development.

