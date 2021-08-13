NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Given New $29.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.73.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.79. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $32.12.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.28% and a negative net margin of 131.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $366,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 50.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

