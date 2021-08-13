NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NIO. HSBC raised shares of NIO from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised shares of NIO from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. BOCOM International initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.70.

Shares of NIO stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,621,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.18 and a beta of 2.54. NIO has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 61.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIO will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NIO. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.62% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

