NiSource (NYSE:NI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NiSource (NYSE:NI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.320-$1.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NI has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NiSource from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NiSource from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. NiSource presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Shares of NYSE NI traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.47. 1,300,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,663,740. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 70.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.25. NiSource has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. NiSource had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 4,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $102,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $132,123.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,036.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

