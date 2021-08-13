NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Hits New 1-Year High at $27.23

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.23 and last traded at $26.89, with a volume of 12249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.46.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. NN Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 38.02, a current ratio of 38.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.46.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $2.2145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.33%.

NN Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NNGRY)

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

