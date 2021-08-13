Noku (NOKU) Price Hits $0.29 on Exchanges

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Noku coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000613 BTC on popular exchanges. Noku has a total market capitalization of $9.13 million and $21,043.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Noku has traded 17% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00056957 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00014879 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $422.74 or 0.00887762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.82 or 0.00104612 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00043894 BTC.

Noku Profile

NOKU is a coin. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 coins and its circulating supply is 31,271,504 coins. The official website for Noku is www.noku.io . Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noku’s official message board is medium.com/nokugroup

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOKU platform will allow users to create and manage custom tokens. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) will be used to pay for custom tokens and all fees applicable to their trading. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noku should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noku using one of the exchanges listed above.

