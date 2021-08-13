Nord/LB Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €59.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

1COV has been the topic of several other research reports. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Covestro in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Covestro in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Covestro has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €66.77 ($78.55).

1COV opened at €55.94 ($65.81) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €55.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion and a PE ratio of 12.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.21. Covestro has a 1-year low of €34.95 ($41.12) and a 1-year high of €63.24 ($74.40).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

