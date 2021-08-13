Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Given New C$48.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$48.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Northland Power from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$49.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$47.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northland Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.38.

Shares of TSE:NPI traded up C$0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$40.03. The company had a trading volume of 482,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 374.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$42.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.03 billion and a PE ratio of 33.56. Northland Power has a 1-year low of C$35.34 and a 1-year high of C$51.45.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$612.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$599.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Northland Power will post 1.749585 earnings per share for the current year.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

