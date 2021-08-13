NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Gap Up to $24.15

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.15, but opened at $25.00. NortonLifeLock shares last traded at $26.01, with a volume of 150,407 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NLOK shares. HSBC downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America raised NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.58.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 177.25% and a net margin of 23.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,944.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

