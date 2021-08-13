Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) PT Raised to $40.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NCLH. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.17.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $25.82 on Monday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.83.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 61.96% and a negative net margin of 9,693.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.78) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 74.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $1,176,838.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,905 shares in the company, valued at $6,682,066.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth about $130,481,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,282,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107,112 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 54.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,462,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,402 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 318.6% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,765,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,882 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth about $31,702,000. 53.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

