Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $166.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.47% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Novanta Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells precision photonic and motion control components and subsystems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical equipment and advanced industrial technology markets. Novanta Inc., formerly known as GSI Group Inc., is based in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Get Novanta alerts:

NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $146.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.87. Novanta has a fifty-two week low of $95.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. Novanta had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $167.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novanta will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,032,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,456,339.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Novanta by 3.2% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Novanta by 3.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Novanta by 2.4% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp lifted its position in Novanta by 1.5% during the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 9,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Novanta by 6.1% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novanta (NOVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.