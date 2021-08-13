Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.300-$4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.81 billion-$2.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.86 billion.Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.100-$1.200 EPS.

NYSE NUS traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,133. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52-week low of $44.23 and a 52-week high of $63.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $704.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.38 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NUS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.60.

In other news, CAO James D. Thomas sold 10,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $637,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $376,836.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,269 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,645. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

