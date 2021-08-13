NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NuCana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NuCana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuCana by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 627,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 257,901 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of NuCana in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuCana in the 2nd quarter worth $554,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuCana in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 53.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NCNA traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.13. 1,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,964. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.75. NuCana has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $7.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.55.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($19.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($16.86) by ($2.14). Sell-side analysts anticipate that NuCana will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

