Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.73% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NTR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Susquehanna upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TD Securities increased their target price on Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.
NTR opened at $63.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $36.56 and a 52 week high of $65.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.81.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 48,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, AGF Investments America Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 40,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.19% of the company’s stock.
About Nutrien
Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.
