Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NTR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Susquehanna upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TD Securities increased their target price on Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

Get Nutrien alerts:

NTR opened at $63.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $36.56 and a 52 week high of $65.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.81.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 48,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, AGF Investments America Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 40,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.