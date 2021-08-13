Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE NUVB traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $9.13. The company had a trading volume of 659,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,184. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.78. Nuvation Bio has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $15.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuvation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuvation Bio stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

