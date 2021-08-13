Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.89

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.89 and last traded at $8.08, with a volume of 6586 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nuvation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a PE ratio of -43.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.53.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Equities analysts predict that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the second quarter worth $26,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile (NYSE:NUVB)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

