Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) by 11.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,105 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alta Equipment Group were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the first quarter worth $563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on ALTG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley upped their price target on Alta Equipment Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James upgraded Alta Equipment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

In related news, CFO Anthony Colucci sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $46,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,846. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Zachary E. Savas bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.86 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,423.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALTG opened at $13.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.14 million, a PE ratio of -33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.87. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $15.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.13.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $268.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.50 million. Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 9.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.