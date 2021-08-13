Nuveen Asset Management LLC Invests $812,000 in Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 38,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Eneti as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Eneti during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Eneti during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Eneti during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Eneti during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eneti during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 30.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NETI. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Eneti from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eneti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Eneti in a research report on Sunday, July 11th.

NETI stock opened at $18.56 on Friday. Eneti Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.20.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $3.95. The company had revenue of $59.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.72 million. Eneti had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 276.58%. Research analysts predict that Eneti Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.09%.

About Eneti

Eneti Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or finance leased 41 vessels consisting of 13 Kamsarmax vessels and 28 Ultramax vessels, as well as time chartered-in five Kamsarmax vessels.

