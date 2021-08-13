Nuveen Asset Management LLC Makes New $889,000 Investment in BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMTX. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BM Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in BM Technologies in the first quarter valued at $33,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BM Technologies in the first quarter valued at $34,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in BM Technologies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in BM Technologies in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 29.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of BM Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of BM Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of BMTX stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. BM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $18.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.81.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.23. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About BM Technologies

BM Technologies, Inc, through its fintech banking platform, provides digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking products and services between customers and FDIC-insured partner banks. The company provides access to a suite of banking products, including checking, savings, personal loans, credit cards, and student refinancing.

