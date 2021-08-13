Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 27,535 Shares of PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,535 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PAVmed were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAVM. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAVmed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of PAVmed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAVmed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 323.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 39,857 shares during the last quarter. 21.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAVmed stock opened at $7.32 on Friday. PAVmed Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $7.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.32. The firm has a market cap of $613.92 million, a P/E ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 0.31.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that PAVmed Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAVM. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of PAVmed in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAVmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PAVmed in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PAVmed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

PAVmed Profile

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE).

