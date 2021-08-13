Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.23% of MetroCity Bankshares worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 2.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 41.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 238.6% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 1.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 319,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. 14.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetroCity Bankshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetroCity Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of MCBS stock opened at $22.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.63. MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $22.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.02 million, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.52.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 39.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. MetroCity Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

MetroCity Bankshares Profile

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, the United States. It provides consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also offers construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, single family residential mortgage, small business administration, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS).

Receive News & Ratings for MetroCity Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetroCity Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.