Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,379 Shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.36% of Northeast Bank worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NBN. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Northeast Bank by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Northeast Bank by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Northeast Bank by 165.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Northeast Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Northeast Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $415,000. 61.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northeast Bank stock opened at $35.26 on Friday. Northeast Bank has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $35.28. The company has a market capitalization of $294.07 million, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.32.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.47%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Northeast Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Northeast Bank Company Profile

Northeast Bank provides personal and business banking services in Maine, the United States. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

