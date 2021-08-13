Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 16,856 Shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,165 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 16,856 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.63% of Ardmore Shipping worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,295,000 after purchasing an additional 76,812 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 11.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,191,169 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after purchasing an additional 227,586 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1,427.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,513,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,455 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 95.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 584,425 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 286,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 13.9% in the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 404,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 49,238 shares during the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASC has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.44.

ASC opened at $3.30 on Friday. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $5.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $109.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $26.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

