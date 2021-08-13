Nyzo Price Tops $0.31 on Major Exchanges (NYZO)

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Nyzo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000660 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Nyzo has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar. Nyzo has a total market capitalization of $3.73 million and approximately $119,556.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00046730 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.36 or 0.00139926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.95 or 0.00151714 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003420 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,476.79 or 1.00112520 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.92 or 0.00853850 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nyzo is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516 . Nyzo’s official website is nyzo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyzo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nyzo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

