Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,575 at Barclays

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) had its price target decreased by Barclays from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,575 ($20.58) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a no recommendation rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ocado Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,548.33 ($33.29).
LON OCDO opened at GBX 1,799 ($23.50) on Monday. Ocado Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,719.50 ($22.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07). The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,886.31.
About Ocado Group
Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.
