Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,575 at Barclays

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) had its price target decreased by Barclays from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,575 ($20.58) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a no recommendation rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ocado Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,548.33 ($33.29).

LON OCDO opened at GBX 1,799 ($23.50) on Monday. Ocado Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,719.50 ($22.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07). The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,886.31.

In other Ocado Group news, insider Luke Jensen purchased 11,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,766 ($23.07) per share, with a total value of £198,692.66 ($259,593.23). Also, insider Richard N. (Rick) Haythornthwaite purchased 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,741 ($22.75) per share, for a total transaction of £100,107.50 ($130,791.09). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 17,025 shares of company stock valued at $29,925,694.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

