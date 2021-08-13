Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocugen Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies which address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of OCU400, OCU300, OCU100 and OCU200 which are in clinical stage. Ocugen Inc., formerly known as Histogenics Cp, is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on OCGN. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Noble Financial began coverage on Ocugen in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $6.80 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Ocugen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocugen presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.38.

NASDAQ:OCGN opened at $7.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.00, a current ratio of 12.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.71 and a beta of 4.42. Ocugen has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $18.77.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ocugen will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ocugen news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 7,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $84,872.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 413,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,526,512.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Uday Kompella sold 7,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $63,424.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 557,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,920,369.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,220 shares of company stock worth $1,749,792. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 278.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,938,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,899,000 after acquiring an additional 9,516,445 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,102,000 after acquiring an additional 418,757 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 698,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 294,657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 688.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 695,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 607,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 4,917.2% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 570,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 559,479 shares in the last quarter. 12.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

