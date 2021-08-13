ODUWA (OWC) Price Reaches $0.51 on Exchanges

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00001090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $2.12 million and $10,527.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ODUWA has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,306.84 or 0.99950225 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00031497 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006666 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00072127 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001041 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00014404 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 83.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000242 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000579 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

