Odyssey Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $749,288.00 (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 13th. One Odyssey coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Odyssey has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. Odyssey has a total market capitalization of $9.72 million and $749,288.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00056906 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003164 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00015159 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.85 or 0.00898774 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.67 or 0.00115434 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Odyssey Coin Profile

Odyssey (CRYPTO:OCN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top . The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Odyssey

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars.

