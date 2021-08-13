OKCash (OK) Trading 21.9% Higher Over Last Week

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 13th. During the last seven days, OKCash has traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. One OKCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0326 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. OKCash has a market cap of $2.69 million and approximately $830,619.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,362.70 or 0.99643755 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00031932 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006594 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00073265 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000985 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00014325 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 120.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000281 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000577 BTC.

About OKCash

OKCash (OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 82,509,066 coins. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

Buying and Selling OKCash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

