Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Director Stephen Conway Adams Buys 500 Shares

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Director Stephen Conway Adams acquired 500 shares of Old Point Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.79 per share, for a total transaction of $11,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ OPOF opened at $22.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.54. Old Point Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $26.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $117.32 million, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Old Point Financial by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,227,000 after acquiring an additional 63,642 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Old Point Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 197,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.86% of the company’s stock.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

