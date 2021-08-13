Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) CFO Purchases $110,042.32 in Stock

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) CFO Bradley S. Adams bought 9,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $110,042.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bradley S. Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Bradley S. Adams acquired 8,500 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $98,175.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $11.68 on Friday. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.19 and a 12 month high of $14.45. The company has a market capitalization of $335.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 27.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,336,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,858,000 after buying an additional 171,250 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 6.5% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,667,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after buying an additional 101,685 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 3.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,061,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,168,000 after buying an additional 34,477 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 38.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 746,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,254,000 after buying an additional 205,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 41.5% in the second quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 693,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after buying an additional 203,391 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

