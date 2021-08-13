One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 2.18%. One Stop Systems updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:OSS traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $5.61. 193,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,131. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.84 million, a PE ratio of 93.50 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.74. One Stop Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

In other One Stop Systems news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 49,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $307,562.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on One Stop Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on One Stop Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, upgraded One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.47.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.