ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE opened at $53.37 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $57.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.40. The stock has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 263.38%.

OKE has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. raised their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

