OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Stock Price Up 4.1% on Insider Buying Activity

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)’s stock price rose 4.1% during trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $20.84 and last traded at $20.84. Approximately 710 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 224,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.02.

Specifically, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 21,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $549,049.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,571,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,388,742.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Worth purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.13 per share, for a total transaction of $95,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,081 shares of company stock worth $883,961. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Get OneSpan alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on OSPN shares. Sidoti raised OneSpan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.57. The company has a market capitalization of $837.60 million, a P/E ratio of -57.86 and a beta of 0.58.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.18 million. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in OneSpan during the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in OneSpan by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 779,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,910,000 after purchasing an additional 234,582 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in OneSpan by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 22,423 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in OneSpan by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in OneSpan by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneSpan Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSPN)

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.