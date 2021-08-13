Oppenheimer Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Stericycle in a research report issued on Sunday, August 8th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.47 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.60. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Stericycle’s FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $66.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -514.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.07. Stericycle has a twelve month low of $59.51 and a twelve month high of $79.97.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $672.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.66 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 252.3% in the 1st quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 65,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after buying an additional 46,691 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 119,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Stericycle by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,140,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,973,000 after purchasing an additional 95,048 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Stericycle by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,628,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,960,000 after purchasing an additional 274,324 shares during the period. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of Stericycle stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $98,300.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,718.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

