Oppenheimer Boosts The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $95.00

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

TTD has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $73.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Trade Desk to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.99.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $85.61 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.45. The Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $40.85 and a 12-month high of $97.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.16, a P/E/G ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.50.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 14,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.50, for a total value of $8,396,272.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,748,077.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $50,611.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,830 shares in the company, valued at $15,537,730.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,766 shares of company stock valued at $14,300,728 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 2,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 804.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 291.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

