Oppenheimer Comments on Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($4.20) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($4.13). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($7.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($8.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($7.33) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($5.13) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ENTA. JMP Securities upped their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.38.

Shares of ENTA stock opened at $46.18 on Thursday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $40.32 and a 12 month high of $56.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.61.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 86.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,729,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,943,000 after acquiring an additional 323,571 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,648,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,279,000 after acquiring an additional 292,000 shares in the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the first quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 862,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 171.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 644,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,807,000 after acquiring an additional 407,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 644,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,377,000 after acquiring an additional 57,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

