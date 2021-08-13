Oppenheimer Increases Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $200.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.58.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $168.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.65. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $175.25. The company has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total value of $1,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scott & Selber Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $1,004,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 51.6% in the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $43,292,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Analog Devices by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 129,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

