Oppenheimer Trims Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Target Price to $320.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer from $355.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 100.46% from the company’s current price.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baidu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.58.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $159.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.26. The stock has a market cap of $53.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.01. Baidu has a 1-year low of $115.59 and a 1-year high of $354.82.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

