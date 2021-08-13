Optas LLC Acquires New Stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Optas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,439,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 926,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,665,000 after purchasing an additional 34,218 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SWX. Bank of America raised Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.25.

Shares of SWX stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $71.48. The stock had a trading volume of 222,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,755. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.18. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.38.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

