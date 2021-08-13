Optas LLC Buys New Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Optas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

SWX stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $71.48. 222,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,755. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.38.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

