Optas LLC Has $632,000 Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Optas LLC cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 7,367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 39.0% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 22.3% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 12.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $231.76. 1,399,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,841,568. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $225.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $160.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.21 and a 52 week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.39%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

