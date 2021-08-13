Optas LLC Purchases 1,686 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Optas LLC raised its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,573,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,357,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,005 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 3.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,366,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,660,429,000 after purchasing an additional 540,825 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,431,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $995,261,000 after purchasing an additional 170,254 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 49,353.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,322,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305,659 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in The Progressive by 3.7% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,272,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $599,721,000 after buying an additional 221,418 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, decreased their price target on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.92.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,114,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 296,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,553,512.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $869,616.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,723,319.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,126 shares of company stock worth $7,200,517. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.12. 1,412,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,894,095. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $107.58. The company has a market capitalization of $56.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 12.00%. As a group, analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

