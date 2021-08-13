Optas LLC Raises Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Optas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 0.5% of Optas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Optas LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Mastercard by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its stake in Mastercard by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 11,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,058,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $362.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,303,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,666. The firm has a market cap of $357.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $374.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Compass Point raised their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.48.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,831,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.85, for a total value of $29,208,164.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,034,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,586,588,144.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 718,419 shares of company stock worth $273,342,263. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.