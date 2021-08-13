Optas LLC Reduces Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Optas LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,491,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,772,846,000 after acquiring an additional 92,630 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,445,182,000 after purchasing an additional 105,508 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,233,248,000 after purchasing an additional 133,558 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,446,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $893,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $831,692,000 after purchasing an additional 911,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Grupo Santander cut shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $704.50.

ASML stock traded up $7.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $788.96. 454,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,734. The company has a market cap of $331.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $343.25 and a fifty-two week high of $805.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $717.62.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. ASML’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.