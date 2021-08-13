Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,619 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in Oracle by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 21,740 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 8.1% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth $210,000. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. DZ Bank cut Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,166,626. The company has a market capitalization of $252.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.60. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $53.66 and a 1 year high of $91.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $11,731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,731,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $2,874,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,866,648.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

